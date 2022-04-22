The famous chef spoke to GlasgowWorld about his favourite restaurant in the city.

While visiting Scotland last week, Michel Roux Jr. sat down with GlasgowWorld to chat about his latest Scottish dining experience, Glasgow’s dining scene and Michelin stars.

When visiting Glasgow, which he describes as ‘such a fun place’, Michel will more than likely be found at Brian Maule at Chardon d'Or. He said: “I always go and see my dear friend and ex head chef, Brian Maul. He worked for me as head chef, many years ago before opening up his restaurant in Glasgow, so it's always great to catch up with him.”

Coming from culinary royalty as part of the Roux family, Michel is no stranger to the Michelin Guide. Last year, Glasgow finally made it back in after Cail Bruich was awarded one star - with Unalome by Graeme Cheevers gaining a star earlier this year.

Head Chef Coalin Finn and Chef Michel Roux Jr. in the kitchen

Speaking of these achievements, Michel said: “ I've always wondered why Glasgow didn't have Michelin starred restaurants. People always say, ‘oh, well, it's a different crowd to Edinburgh’ and such like, but there's no reason why there (shouldn’t have been) stars.

“I think there's enough people in Glasgow that want to eat out and experience some some Michelin star food. So it's good to see Glasgow (being awarded). It’s such a fun place. Compared to Edinburgh, they’re two very different cities, very different but equally as fun I think.”

Michel also paid tribute to the late Andrew Fairlie, who was the first Roux scholar 35 years ago, and said that Restaurant Andrew Fairlie is ‘still up there as one of my favourite dining experiences.’

The top chef was in Scotland to launch his latest dining experience, Seasgair at Inverlochy Castle in Fort William.

Seasgair, which is the Gaelic for warm, cosy and comfortable, launched on April 12 and is inspired Mary Shaw, the cook for the castle when it was a private country house. Mary served guests for a short time when they opened as a hotel in 1969.

The menu will have a hyperlocal focus including foods from producers neighbouring the castle that aren’t available anywhere else. Everything is overseen by Inverlochy Castle’s head chef Coalin Finn, who recently joined the team and has been working closely with Michel Roux Jr. in bringing the concept to life.