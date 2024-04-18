Lewis Capaldi spotted enjoying ice cream at Glasgow West End favourite
Scottish singer-songwriter Lewis Capaldi was recently captured enjoying an ice cream at one of Glasgow’s favourite cafes.
The Glasgow-born singer was pictured in the University Cafe on Byres Road after he had popped in to sample some of their famous ice cream.
Capaldi likes to get out and about in Glasgow with the singer having previously been spotted at Caffe Parma, Mother India and The Amsterdam amongst others.
The cafe took to their social media saying: “Only the best ice cream for our Lewis!"
Capaldi is currently taking a break from touring due to struggles with his health and last appeared on stage at Glastonbury Festival last year when fought on through his set despite losing his voice.
The University Cafe themselves are no strangers to famous faces popping in for a visit with the likes of Anthony Bourdain and Rick Stein being amongst their most famous visitors.
