Two hungry Londoners travelled all the way to Drumchapel in Glasgow to check out Sky Dragon Drumchapel after it went viral on TikTok

Staff at the Sky Dragon in Drumchapel were shocked to serve two Londoners who claimed to have travelled all the way from London to the North West Glasgow to try out their scran on Saturday night (December 5).

From the big smoke to the Drum, Sky Dragon has attracted customers from far and wide thanks to their viral TikToks showing off menu items like their ‘giant chicken ball’, salt & chilli chips, and munchy boxes.

The pair ordered Korean Mein, Bulgogi Beef, and a Spice Bag from the popular Glasgow Chinese takeaway - which was recently named Best East Asian takeaway in 2024 at the 6th annual Spice Awards.

Sky Dragon expressed their excitement on Facebook, they posted: “Last night, these two brave souls from London roll into Sky Dragon after spotting us on TikTok. Yes, you heard that right—London! They traveled all this way just to try our food!

“Who needs a plane ticket when you’ve got a craving for Korean Mein, Bulgogi Beef, and Spice Bag, right? They strolled in with the kind of enthusiasm usually reserved for a surprise party, and after diving into our dishes, they were all smiles, claiming it was well worth the trip!

“Seriously, how awesome is that? It’s customers like these that remind us why we do what we do. Thanks for bringing a bit of London to Sky Dragon! We can’t wait to keep serving up meals that inspire more epic food adventures!”