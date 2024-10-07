Lorraine Kelly spotted dining at beloved East Kilbride restaurant over the weekend

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The star enjoyed a meal with her mother Anne at a popular restaurant in East Kilbride

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scottish television presenter Lorraine Kelly was spotted out and about in East Kilbride over the weekend as she headed to a much-loved restaurant in The Village.

Although born in the Gorbals, Kelly moved from the area to East Kilbride in her early years where she attended Claremont High School and also began work at her local newspaper - the East Kilbride News.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Taking to social media, Lorraine Kelly said: "Great to see my mum at the weekend - lovely time at Once Upon a Table in East Kilbride with my brother Graham who treated us!

Supplied

"Mum is doing really well - she's a phenomenon."

It comes after we revealed Lorraine Kelly’s fond memories of visiting Bridgeton Library, as she celebrates 40 years on TV screens.

Appearing on Lorraine Kelly: 40 Unforgettable Years, which celebrates her TV career, she said: "I loved the library in Bridgeton, do you remember the library at Bridgeton Cross? The big old-fashioned one, it was lovely and it felt like that took me ages to walk.

"It's nothing, about five minutes from school and I used to go there a lot. That's one of my fondest memories. It's sort of gave me a lifelong love of reading. It made me curious about the world, and it was a place of joy."