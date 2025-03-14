Lost Glasgow Restaurants: 8 lost Glasgow food spots we wish never shut down

The hospitality business is a cruel mistress indeed - you could cook the best food Glasgow's ever seen and still close down within a month, there are so many factors at play, and frankly it's not fair.

Owners move on to new projects, financial issues crop up, disasters can happen quickly in a kitchen and landlords can opt to use their units for other purposes - there are lots of reasons that a restaurant or café might close, no matter how popular it might be.

Today we wanted to look back and reminisce over the restaurants we've lost along the way.

Take a look below at 12 of the best restaurants in Glasgow that we wish we never lost.

1 . Dino Ferrari’s The shock announcement of its closure sparked a petition to save it, but sadly Dino’s on Sauchiehall Street is no more. The Scots Italian-owned restaurant was something of a Glasgow institution having been a feature of the city centre for nearly 50 years. Dino’s was named after its original proprietor, Mr Dino Baldi, who began serving pizza and pasta on Buchanan Street in 1966. | The Scotsman

2 . Rogano Rogano shut down during the pandemic and has yet to reopen - Glaswegians went wild for the Art-Deco cruise liner inspired interior and incredible seafood. It's extended hiatus has left a real hole in the city's hospitality scene. | contributed

3 . Spaghetti Factory The Spaghetti Factory put on some of the best upcoming bands in Glasgow before it became Stravaigin - another Glasgow institution loved for an entirely different reason. Pictured here is one half of Strawberry Switchblade with Orange Juice ahead of a gig. (Pic: Peter McArthur) | Peter McArthur

4 . Wimpy Before the days of McDonald's, Burger King, KFC, and other fast food outlets in Glasgow - we had Wimpy. What a buzz that must have been back when it first came out. God rest your soul Wimpy, you big beautiful burger bar. | Contributed