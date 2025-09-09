Popular Southside Nashville-style chicken shop Lucky B's West End plans approved

Nashville-style chicken shop Lucky B’s moved a step closer to opening another Glasgow location after plans for a West End location were approved.

Glasgow City Council approved plans for the Gibson Street location, making it likely that a third Lucky B’s location will open in the city. The chicken shop already operates on Paisley Road West and Fenwick Road.

Plans were submitted earlier this year to take over the former CATCH Fish and Chips space at 27 Gibson Street. Teasing the announcement this year Lucky B’s said they were “bringing the heat” to one of the city’s most vibrant neighbourhoods.

The interior of an existing Lucky B’s. Plans have been approved for a third chicken shop to open in Glasgow - marking its first in the West End. | Lucky B's

Taking to social media, they teased: “Big News, Glasgow!

"We’re excited to announce that Lucky B’s — the home of Nashville-style fried chicken — is opening a brand-new location at 27 Gibson Street in the West End!

"Bringing the heat and our signature bold attitude to one of the city’s most vibrant neighbourhoods.

"Stay tuned for opening dates and get ready, Glasgow — we’re coming in hot.”

Plans have now been approved. It is expected that the space will offer both takeaway and sit-in dining on both ground and mezzanine floors. Drawings show the distinctibe Lucky B’s graffiti wall art and terminal screens for ordering food.

Lucky B’s is from the team behind Giancarlo Celino and Antoni Dobrenko, who were also behind CATCH Fish and Chips and Toni’s Pizzeria.

The restaurant recently celebrated its first anniversary on Paisley Road West, where its Nashville-style hot chicken has proven popular.

An opening date is yet to be announced for the Gibson Street shop, marking its first venture out of the Southside, has not yet been annouced.

