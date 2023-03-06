Larkhall could get their own McDonald’s soon bringing 120 jobs to the area - that is if the community supports the proposal

McDonald’s has announced plans for a new £4 million drive-thru restaurant in Larkhall. The company will be hosting a drop in consultation event on 10th March for local residents and interested parties to learn more about the proposals.

The proposed restaurant is said to create over 120 new local jobs in a range of full and part-time positions. The new branch will be located on Borland Drive, Larkhall.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The development comprises a modern freestanding single-storey McDonald’s restaurant with Drive-thru, car parking, landscaping, and associated works, including customer order displays.

The entire development space is 377 sqm and will include 100 covers for diners to eat their meals within a relaxed modern environment. It will also include 53 parking spaces, including two accessible and 8 cycle spaces.

Residents in the area can learn about the plans for the proposed drive-thru restaurant at the consultation event at YMCA Larkhall, 33 Caledonian Rd, Larkhall ML9 1EP on Friday 10th March 2023 between 3pm and 7pm. Members of the public would be able to drop in and ask questions to members of the project team, view plans, and provide feedback on the proposals.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In addition to the drop-in event, a consultation website has been created where the public can view exhibition materials and provide feedback.

The opportunity for members of the public to provide feedback will remain open until March 20 2023.

Commenting on the plans, Andrew Crewther, Senior Acquisitions Surveyor, McDonald’s Restaurants Ltd, said: “We are delighted to announce plans for a brand-new restaurant in Larkhall. The development will create over 120 full-and part-time staff. If approved, the new restaurant would generate significant inward investment of around £4 million.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We look forward to meeting the local community which will help gain valuable local knowledge and feedback to help shape and inform the final proposals which we hope to submit as a planning application in the near future.