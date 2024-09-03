Merchant Square cocktail bar and restaurant closes after 22 years

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The city centre cocktail bar and restaurant at Merchant Square is to close.

Staff at Metropolitan Cocktail Bar and Restaurant have been informed that the venue is to close with immediate effect. The hospitality business opened in the city centre in 2002 and has been owned by Kevin Maguire since 2007. It was one of the longest established bars at Merchant Square.

Metropolitan has been part of the city centre food and drink scene for two decades, within the redeveloped site of the old Victorian Candleriggs market. The bar and restaurant included tables in a covered courtyard, two balcony areas, a private dining room and a ground floor terrace facing onto the street.

The venue had regular pre-theatre and a la carte menus for afternoon and evening dining. It catered for private events and small weddings.

The company that previously operated The Metropolitan, M-City Bar & Restaurant Ltd incorporated March 2002, is subject to compulsory liquidation. A winding up order was granted on 7 August 20023 and the company has not filed accounts since 2022.

Metropolitan

Director Kevin Maguire is also a director of Maguire Reid Hospitality alongside Metropolitan Bar general manager Iain Reid who holds 10% of the shares. This limited company was incorporated in April 2023.

When we visited Metropolitan Bar this morning staff said they were unable to give any details on the closure and that the general manager was unavailable. Merchant Square had been in discussions with the venue regarding the terms of the lease, which had been renegotiated during the pandemic, before the decision was made to close the venue.

The owner of Metropolitan Bar and the management of Merchant Square have been contacted for comment.