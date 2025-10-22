Michelin Guide Great Britain and Ireland 2026 ceremony to take place in Dublin

The Michelin Guide has announced that the restaurant selection for Great Britain and Ireland 2026 will be unveiled on Monday, 9 February 2026, at the Convention Centre Dublin.

The Michelin Guide will follow on from its ceremony in Glasgow this year with it’s first even in Dublin as it introduces the best chefs in the UK and Ireland. The event, which is broadcast globally online, brings together the top restaurants for the announcement of Michelin Stars and other distinctions. Glasgow currently has two restaurants that hold a One Michelin Star award - Cail Bruich on Great Western Road and Unalome by Graeme Cheevers at Kelvingrove.

The announcement says: “The ceremony will once again celebrate the extraordinary work of the most talented restaurant teams and chefs from Great Britain and Ireland. Thanks to the partnership with La Rousse, to do so within the Irish capital city makes the occasion even more special.

“The event will see the announcement of the renowned Michelin Stars and every other distinction category, as well as a range of Special Awards, celebrating outstanding industry professionals.”

Gwendal Poullennec, International Director of The Michelin Guide, said: "We are delighted to bring the Michelin Guide Ceremony to Dublin, a city whose energy and creativity mirror the vitality of the region’s gastronomy. Hosting the event here highlights Ireland’s growing place on the culinary map and the excellence of chefs across Great Britain and Ireland. Dublin offers the perfect setting to celebrate the talent and passion that drive our industry forward.”

The Michelin Guide Great Britain & Ireland 2026 ceremony will be broadcast on the evening of Monday, 9 February 2026, live via YouTube.

