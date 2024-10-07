Much loved Southside pub shuts doors for six weeks

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Bell Jar on Dixon Avenue in Govanhill has closed for six weeks while it undergoes necessary structural upgrades.

Since the pub opened back in 2018, a scaffolding has safely supported a section of the ceiling - but now, 5 years later, the scaffolding is finally coming down.

The pub shut its doors for six weeks on Tuesday,October 1 - until at the earliest November 10. Posting to social media, The Bell Jar said: “After 5 and a half incredibly long years, our Budapest Dive Bar style scaffolding installation is finally on its way out. However this does mean we will be closed from Tuesday 1st October for around 6 weeks as the structural works are carried out.

“Hoping to be back to normal by around the 10th of November. But we will indeed by gone until then.”

Earlier this year improvement works at the bar saw a new sign for the Southside pub back in August.

Prior to the temporary closure, posted on the scaffolding is an A4 piece of paper describing the makeshift support beam as a mixed media art installation, the caption reads: “For five years it has served not just as a structural support, but as an inadvertent canvas for the stories and spirits that dance through the bar. Its rusted metal beams and splintered wood evoke a sense of urban decay, while the vibrant graffiti tags and beer-stained memories celebrate the lively exchanges of patrons.”