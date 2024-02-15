Neighbourhood Guide: 13 of the best cafes, bars and restaurants in Shawlands

Shawlands was once recognised as one of the coolest neighbourhoods in the world according to international travel publisher Time Out. The neighbourhood was ranked as the eleventh coolest place to live on the 2022 list which also included the likes of Colonia Americana in Guadalajara, Mexico and Cais do Sodere in Lisbon, Portugal - not bad company to keep! There is a great mix of traditional pubs as well as bustling cafes and restaurants to eat at meaning you won't be stuck for choice.