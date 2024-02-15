Neighbourhood Guide: 13 of the best cafes, bars and restaurants in Shawlands

Shawlands was once recognised as one of the coolest neighbourhoods in the world according to international travel publisher Time Out. The neighbourhood was ranked as the eleventh coolest place to live on the 2022 list which also included the likes of Colonia Americana in Guadalajara, Mexico and Cais do Sodere in Lisbon, Portugal - not bad company to keep! There is a great mix of traditional pubs as well as bustling cafes and restaurants to eat at meaning you won't be stuck for choice.
So whether you fancy brunch at Cafe Strange Brew, a couple of pints in The Corona or trying That street food at Chawp Pet Noi, we have you covered with some of the best places in the area to visit.
1. Oro
If you love pizza, head to Oro who have been recognised on several occasions for their first class pizzas. They also have a fine selection of other Italian dishes. 85 Kilmarnock Rd, Shawlands, Glasgow G41 3YR.
2. The Granary
You'll always be given a warm welcome if you visit The Granary which has been at the heart of Shawlands for over 60 years. 10 Kilmarnock Rd, Shawlands, Glasgow G41 3NH.
3. KIlmurry & Co
Enjoy daily brunch or lunch at this lovely Shawlands restaurant. We recommend ordering the eggs royale which is Scottish smoked salmon, poached eggs, muffins, hollandaise sauce and smoked sea salt. 210 Kilmarnock Rd, Shawlands, Glasgow G43 1TY.
4. The Georgic
The Georgic serve great pints at very reasonable prices with the pub being known as The Georgic since 1945. Apart from the addition of a lounge bar in the 1990s - things are kept nice and traditional in this busy Shawlands hostelry. 1097 Pollokshaws Rd, Shawlands, Glasgow G41 3YG.