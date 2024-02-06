Shawlands back in time: Over 100 years of Southside history in 12 pictures

Shawlands is a very special place in Glasgow - it's got a close, tight-knit community that just seems to be getting bigger and bigger as folks from across the city (and beyond) begin to realise just how much the Southside neighbourhood has going for it.

Only last year, Shawlands was named amongst the coolest neighbourhoods in the world by international travel publisher Time Out. Speaking about the area the magazine wrote: "With its great parks, art, coffee and dining, Shawlands keeps Glasgow braw. The neighbouring areas of Langside, Strathbungo and Govanhill have all played their part in the Southside’s rise to eclipse the West End as the city’s best area to socialise and live in recent years – but Shawlands is the bustling nexus point of Glasgow below the Clyde.

"The internationally renowned Burrell Collection has recently had a multimillion-pound refurb, and it’s surrounded by buzzy independent local businesses – such as French-Japanese patisserie and design shop Godshot Studio – on the main artery of Pollokshaws Road, before it bisects with Kilmarnock Road in front of a beautiful Flatiron Building-esque sandstone tenement block. But explore the side streets too for delightful plant-based lattes and flat whites at Frankie, or superior sourdough from Deanston Bakery.”

Well-put by the good folks over at Time Out, but much like Rome, Shawlands wasn't built in a day, and the neighbourhood has changed so much over the last 100 years. Today we wanted to look back at old pictures of Shawlands to track just how much has changed over a century.

1 . Shawlands Shopping Centre Shawlands Shopping Centre pictured in 1971 from a report by the Planning Department on aspects of future shopping provision and the potential for regional shopping centres.

2 . The Corona The Corona pub on Pollokshaws Road pictured in 1933 which still remains popular with Southside residents till this day.

3 . Embassy Cinema The Embassy Cinema was built by Harry Winocour and designed by James McKissack. The building lies next to Darnley Terrace and is the current site of the Shawlands Arcade.

4 . A view down Kilmarnock Road (1890) A view down Kilmarnock Road at Shawlands Cross, showing Samuel Dow's pub and a tram with a mule team.