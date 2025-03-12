New American-style sandwich shop to open second restaurant in Glasgow City Centre

An Italian-American sandwich shop have announced their intentions to open a new sandwich in Glasgow City Centre

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sub126, a popular new sandwich shop in Glasgow City Centre, are set to launch a brand new sub shop in Glasgow - also in the middle of town.

The new Italian-American sandwich shop opened on West Regent Street back in 2024 to great success, proving popular with nearby office workers and commuters. The shop offer ‘subs’ long sandwiches named for their apparent resemblance to a submarine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Featuring a tight curated menu full of artisanal bread, deli meats, fresh salad and homemade sauces, it didn’t take long for the sandwich shop to take off in Glasgow’s hospitality scene. The sandwich shop kept things fresh with a constantly rotating specials board featuring items like the ever-popular short rib beef.

Sub126 made a name for itself quickly on social media being a hot-spot for Glasgow food influencers, and enticing new customers with lunch deals. Most recently, the shop hosted a meatball marnari-thon - in which customers had to eat a three foot long meatball marinara sub in 30 minutes or pay £30.

The new restaurant will differ from the original in serving hot subs, Sub126 currently only offers sandwiches without any heating element involved.

Currently hiring for staff over the last week, the sandwich shop made the official announcement about the new opening yesterday, March 12.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Spicy Salami from Sub126 featuring Spicy salami, cheddar, rocket, hot honey and sriracha butter | @Sub126glasgow

Posting on social media, Sub126 wrote:“Due to the incredible success of the business since last summer, we have taken on a new opportunity in the city centre. ⁠⁠This concept will be a little different to our current one, where we will instead be offering hot subs.⁠⁠

“No need to worry, our West Regent Street venue will remain open too.⁠⁠ Keep it locked for more info coming soon.”

Sub126 opened less than a year ago, officially opening their doors to customers on the 21 May 2024. It’s unclear when the new sub shop is set to open (or where) but keep tuned to GlasgowWorld for updates.