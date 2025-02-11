New café approved to open in former shop on Duke Street in Dennistoun
Glasgow City Council approved the planning permission to transform a shop at 396 Duke Street into a new café.
The proposed café would have a maximum capacity of 16 with seats at the windows & stools to the side. The remainder of the space will be used as a preparation area with a refuse & recycling store off.
The menu will consist of sandwiches, soups, pastries, cakes, some desserts & snacks with teas, coffees & a selection of cold drinks, all of which will be available for takeaway.
The opening hours will run from 8am until 10pm, 7 days a week hoping to catch breakfast, lunch & some dinner trade.
It’s hoped that the business will employ 4 full time members of staff with additional part time staff as necessary.
It is unclear what the new cafe will be called, though a company was incorporated at the address of the new café, 396 Duke Street, in September called ‘Rocco’s Bistro’.