New combination fish and chip and Japanese ramen shop opens in Glasgow's West End

A combination fish and chip shop and Japanese ramen shop has opened in Glasgow’s West End.

Tokyo Suppers is one of the latest takeaways to open in Glasgow, and is a bizarre combination of a traditional chippie and a Japanese ramen shop.

Open on 1499 Dumbarton Road in Scotstoun in the West End of Glasgow, the new takeaway opened earlier this year.

Split between a Japanese and chippie menu, Glaswegians can get everything they’d expect to find at a regular chippie, alongside Japanese menu items like teriyaki, katsu curry, and of course ramen.

As strange as it sounds, we wouldn’t mind some chips and katsu curry. While to our knowledge the city has never seen a combination Japanese / chippie, there has always been loads of combination Chinese / chippies that saw some success - so maybe the idea isn’t too crazy.

If you want to try it for yourself you can find the restaurant on Dumbarton Road, or you can get it delivered too.