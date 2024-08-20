New East African restaurant set to open on Byres Road soon

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A new East African restaurant has teased its opening soon on Byres Road

A new African restaurant and bar, Massawa, is set to open at 53 Byres Road soon, occupying a former shop unit. The restaurant will serve cuisine inspired by the East African country of Eritrea. Often compared to Ethiopian food, Eritrean food is characterised by dishes full of vegetables and often very spicy meat dishes.

Traditionally, utensils are rarely used while dining, and food is parcelled in pieces of African flatbread.

Glaswegians can expect to get their hands on dishes like Fata (spicy bread crumb salad), Ful stew, and Shlsi (scrambled eggs with pepper) - alongside a number of other dishes you won’t be able to find anywhere else in Glasgow.

The new restaurant will be open from noon until 11pm throughout the week.

A set opening date has yet to be announced, though in July the owner teased that the restaurant would be open on Byres Road ‘soon’.