New Glasgow West End café shuts after less than a year in business
A new café has shut down after operating on Great Western Road in Glasgow’s West End for under a year.
Crumbs, at 713 Great Western Road, only opened its doors for the first time in May 2024, and made the announcement that it would be permanently closing its doors for the final time on Sunday, February 2.
Writing to social media, Crumbs said: “It’s the last chance to get your Crumbs favourites!
“Sadly our final day will be this Sunday. We appreciate all the love and support we’ve received throughout our journey. We hope to see for you for a last coffee and treat over the next few days.”
The business also operated as an events space and specialised in sweet baked goods in Glasgow’s West End.
In total, the doors to Crumbs were only open for 9 months, and is an example of how difficult it can be to launch a business in Glasgow in 2025.
The premises have already been taken over, and refitting works are currently underway, new signage indicates the business will now operate as ‘Rico’s’.