New Glasgow West End café shuts after less than a year in business

Crumbs has shut down after less than a year in business. | Contributed

The Great Western Road cafe was open for less than a year before it had to close its doors

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A new café has shut down after operating on Great Western Road in Glasgow’s West End for under a year.

Crumbs, at 713 Great Western Road, only opened its doors for the first time in May 2024, and made the announcement that it would be permanently closing its doors for the final time on Sunday, February 2.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Writing to social media, Crumbs said: “It’s the last chance to get your Crumbs favourites!

“Sadly our final day will be this Sunday. We appreciate all the love and support we’ve received throughout our journey. We hope to see for you for a last coffee and treat over the next few days.”

Crumbs has shut down after less than a year in business. | Contributed

The business also operated as an events space and specialised in sweet baked goods in Glasgow’s West End.

In total, the doors to Crumbs were only open for 9 months, and is an example of how difficult it can be to launch a business in Glasgow in 2025.

The premises have already been taken over, and refitting works are currently underway, new signage indicates the business will now operate as ‘Rico’s’.