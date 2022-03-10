Opening date announced for Gyros on Byres Road

West end residents and shoppers on Byres Road will be familiar with the branding boards in place for this Greek restaurant, but it now has an opening date.

The new ‘grab and go’ style diner on Glasgow’s Byres Road will offer a culinary trip to Greece with a menu that includes a selection of Gyros.

Where is it and when does it open?

Gyros will open in the former Martha's deli location at 223 Byres Road, spearheaded by the team behind popular restaurant brand Halloumi.

The venue is currently undergoing refurbishment and will open from late March 2022.

What’s on the menu?

The menu will include influences and flavours from the wider Mediterranean, as well as a showcase of the vibrant modern Greek food scene that has emerged over the last decade.

Chicken, pork, lamb, meatball, king prawn as well as plant based alternative Gyros and Souvlaki are at the heart of the menu that also offers falafel, skepasti (Greek pizza), Halloumi loaded fries, pittas and dips.

‘Delicious flavours’

General Manager Andrew Kangulu said: "Customers to our fast casual-dining experience will be treated to delicious flavours of modern Greek street food, inspired by the casual Gyros venues that are found throughout Greece.

“The Gyros team will use time-honoured cooking methods, famiilar recipes and quality produce."

Customers will be able to order for delivery or collection from Gyros. It will also offer space for up to 14 customers to sit-in and delivery kitchens will be available at all times.

Opening hours for Gyros Byres Road

Gyros will open weekly seven days a week: Sunday - Thursday from 12pm - 11pm, and 12pm - Midnight every Friday and Saturday.