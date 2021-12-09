Plans for the new Ho Wong restaurant in Glasgow have been given the go ahead.

The new Ho Wong will be at 58 Waterloo Street.

Two years ago, the iconic Glasgow restaurant closed its doors, much to the dismay of food lovers in the city.

However, earlier this year it was announced that Ho Wong would be returning to Glasgow - and now plans for the site have been approved.

The owners had submitted plans for new ‘Ho Wong’ signage at the building, on the corner of Waterloo Street and West Campbell Street.

Glasgow City Council planning officials have now approved those plans.