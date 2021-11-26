Glasgow City Council staff take step towards strike action over equal pay

Unison members at Glasgow City Council have taken another step towards strike action.

The workers could go on strike over equal pay compensation payments, following the most recent ballot.

97 per cent of members voted for strike action, on an average turnout of around 50 per cent across various consultative ballots.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

More than 8000 Unison members were consulted.

What is Unison saying?

Lyn Marie O'Hara, Unison branch officer, said: "This is a very clear vote for strike action. The Unison branch will now request formal statutory strike ballots from our NEC. We will be co-ordinating our strike campaign with our sister trade unions in the city.

“Thousands of workers, overwhelmingly women, were paid out in 2019 because their pay was unequal - nothing has changed since then, it’s still unequal. The same jobs in the same unequal pay scheme. Yet the council is now refusing to pay up and trying to exclude many jobs. The council’s actions are a cynical ploy to divide trade unionists. UNISON members won't be fooled. Gender discrimination continues in Glasgow.