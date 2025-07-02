New Italian café opens in Glasgow Airport

Passengers can now savour a taste of Italy before they fly, as Primo Volo officially opens its doors at Glasgow Airport.

Today (Wednesday, 2nd July) saw the new stylish Italian café welcome its first customers.

Located in the airport’s main departure lounge, Primo Volo will offer travellers a vibrant and authentic Italian dining experience, featuring freshly made pasta dishes, ciabatta sandwiches, and classic Italian cocktails such as spritzes and negronis.

The launch of Primo Volo is part of a broader programme of improvements totalling £3.7million at Glasgow Airport, which includes:

A new Sanford’s American Diner replacing the current Frankie & Benny’s.

Enhancements to the Bird and Signet bar and kitchen.

The relocation of the Stack & Still pancake unit.

New Accessorize and Travelex units.

Upgrades to both airside and landside retail spaces, as well as improvements to the departure lounge.

Run by TRGC, one of the UK’s largest travel hub hospitality operators, the family friendly Sanford’s American Diner is an exciting new addition to the airport and will offer milkshakes, pizza, chicken, waffles, burgers and more when the restaurant opens in August.

Craig Norton, Head of Retail Development, said: “We’re thrilled to see the opening of Primo Volo at Glasgow Airport as part of our continued investment in delivering a first-class passenger experience.

“This exciting new addition brings a fresh and modern Italian concept to our departure lounge, giving travellers even more choice when it comes to dining before they fly.”

The investment is part of a larger development programme that includes a comprehensive transformation of Glasgow Airport’s main terminal building delivering best in class operational and retail facilities for passengers.

The programme will also direct investment into airfield infrastructure and energy efficiency initiatives. Not only will this significantly enhance the passenger experience and it will also ensure the airport is equipped to meet the growing and future demand from both customers and airline partners.