A brand-new McDonald’s restaurant in Barrhead opened its doors yesterday on Wednesday, July 12.

Following significant investment from a local franchisee Jim McLean, the restaurant open on July 12, for dine-in, takeaway, Drive-Thru, delivery services and Click & Serve.

Opening hours will be 6am – 11pm, seven days a week.

The new restaurant will create around 110 new full and part-time jobs for the local community and will feature table service, self-ordering kiosks, a large outside patio area and a drive thru with Smart Digital Drive-Thru menu boards.

Jim McLean, who now owns and operates nine McDonald’s restaurants in Scotland, said “We are delighted to be opening another brand-new McDonald’s restaurant in Barrhead and can’t wait to see local customers, both new and old, enjoy our services on offer.

“People are at the heart of our business, and we look forward to welcoming new employees with the jobs our restaurant will create. We’re committed to investing in opportunities for a mix of all ages, life stages and backgrounds, promoting flexibility and equality.”

The exterior of the ‘new look’ McDonald’s

With consumers increasingly looking for greater speed, efficiency and choice when ordering their food, McDonald’s ambitious ‘Convenience of the Future’ restaurant design will combine a new restaurant layout with the latest technology to create a more seamless and enjoyable experience for customers.

Some of the key innovations that McDonald’s will be rolling out through its Convenience of the Future programme include:

Remodeled customer collection counter will create specific areas for different sales channels, meaning more space for customers to enjoy their meal, less congestion around touchscreens, and shorter queues.

Dedicated courier waiting area and entrance: will allow crew to better accommodate courier needs, alongside reducing congestion in the dining to create a more relaxing restaurant environment for customers.

New kitchen design: a bigger order assembly area, and dedicated areas to prepare McDelivery and dine in orders, will help crew serve more quickly, efficiently, and accurately than ever before.

Improved car park layout: will create a separate parking area for couriers and modified traffic routes will improve circulation around the restaurant so it is much easier for Drive-Thru and Click & Collect customers to get their order.

Improve break spaces: redesigned crew rooms will create a more relaxing and comfortable space for crew to take a well-deserved break.

The opening staff at the new McDonald’s in Barrhead on opening day, July 12 2023

This year, McDonald’s will build 25 new restaurants across the UK and Ireland, incorporating the latest Convenience of the Future design into a range of traditionally built, and off site modular built premises.