What is Glasgow’s favourite fast food restaurant?

From McDonald’s to KFC - what’s the most popular fast food joint in Glasgow?

Long gone in Glasgow are the days of Wimpy - now international fast food chains rule the streets of Glasgow - from the monolithic and ever-present McDonald’s to the titan of chicken that is KFC, there’s so much choice for a quick bite in Glasgow nowadays.

Glasgow even has a Jollibee now, a Filipino fast food joint that serves everything from fried chicken to spaghetti - travel back to the 80s and tell a Glaswegian we had a Jollibee on Sauchiehall Street and they’d probably tell you they never saw an angry bee to begin with.

Now with the rise of delivery apps like JustEat, Deliveroo, Uber Eats, and even Vegan Wheels - fast food in Glasgow is more popular and ever-present than ever.

With all the choice for fast food in Glasgow in the 21st century, we couldn’t help but wonder, what is Glasgow’s favourite fast food chain?

Thanks to research by online health outlet, Now Patient, that’s possible - they spent the time meticulously tracking down all locations of fast food restaurants across British cities to definitely rank the UK cities with the most fast food restaurants, and the favourite fast food outlet in each city.

How many fast food restaurants are there in Glasgow?

Glasgow is ranked 5th out of all UK cities for the conurbation with the most fast food restaurants per person. In total Glasgow has 112 fast food restaurants - which equates to 18.9 fast food outlets per 100,000 people.

Glasgow is the only Scottish city in the top 10 - Newcastle Upon Tyne comes in first, Manchester second, and Belfast third.

Ranked above Glasgow at number 4 is Nottingham, and below Glasgow in number 6 is Portsmouth.

What is Glasgow’s favourite fast food takeaway?

McDonald’s is axing two popular items from its menu.

The favourite fast food restaurants are almost identical in each city - which was tracked by Now Patient using regional search data.

The number one most popular fast food joint in Glasgow by far is McDonalds.

