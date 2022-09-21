Bothwell House, located just a short walk from Glasgow Central station, will open later this month.

A new Mediterranean and Middle Eastern restaurant in opening in Glasgow’s city centre later this month.

Bothwell House revealed their menu yesterday (Tuesday 20 September) and is now taking bookings ahead of their opening on Friday 30 September.

The restaurant will operate seven days a week from noon until late and will open from 10am on weekends.

Located a short walk from central station, the Bothwell House team say they’ll offer a ‘modern and comfortable dining experience’ alongside an imaginative cocktail-led bar in the city centre.

Jenny Barlow, general manager of Bothwell House, said:“Bothwell House has been designed to be a home away from home. It’s full of style and character and truly offers something for everyone.

“The vibe is friendly and relaxed and we can’t wait for Glasgow to come and enjoy what we’ve created.”

Blending Middle Eastern and Meditteranean cuisine with Scottish influences, head chef Gary Duncan and the kitchen staff have created a menu full of signature dishes with a modern Scottish flare that ‘offers something for everyone.’

What’s on the menu? Seasonal dishes include a rich, beef cheek and shallot pie with a handmade savoury herb crumb top, creamy mash potato, and glazed heritage carrots.

Seafood is locally sourced from Scottish fishmongers and there’s hand-dived scallops, trout and mackerel featuring on the menu.

From the grill, there’s a selection of premium meats including locally-sourced Scottish steaks, and house-made Greek style lamb kofta kebab and Turkish mushroom shawarma.

The restaurant also offers up burgers, like Lebanese fried chicken with a seven-spice crispy coating and za’atar mayo; a spiced veggie falafel gyros, and a smoky signature steak burger with onion jam and house pickles are all served on brioche.

Bothwell House also has options for vegetarians, like a fragrant Marrakesh curry, packed full of seasonal vegetables and slow-cooked with ginger and mustard seeds that are served with jewelled rice and toasted flatbread.

Meanwhile, inventive drinks have been carefully crafted by bar manager John Russell and his talented team of bartenders to bring a selection of punchy signature cocktails, classic serves, and no and low-alcohol mocktails and refreshments.

The bar also offers local craft beers, bespoke wines and independent Scottish spirits.