The historic Glasgow pub has reopened after being closed since the Covid lockdown.

The Griffin, which dates back to 1903, had been shut since the start of the pandemic and subsequent lockdowns. It was thought that it may open in autumn last year, when shows resumed at nearby King’s Theatre but fans were left disappointed when it remained shuttered.

Then in early 2022 To Let signs were seen outside the pub, sparking further fears that it was gone for good. But it was taken over and, speaking at the time, a spokesperson said: “Yes, The Griffin is now up for let - we’re working with amazing local entrepreneurs and operators who will drive The Griffin and give the venue the love that it deserves as a local institution. We’ve been inundated with locals looking to take over the reins and excited to get the venue back up and running as soon as possible.”

Now the pub has reopened, and is being run by the Isle of Skye Brewery. Scottish craft beer entrepreneur Kenny Webster owns the company, as well as Stirling-based Black Wolf Brewery and Wooha Brewing, based in Moray.

Speaking to The Glasgowist, Kenny said: “We bought Isle of Skye Brewery in 2013 and we’ve taken it from a cottage industry to major supermarkets and big pub groups.

“The next stage for us was finding the right pub that suited our style. We’ve been offered various opportunities over the last five years. This was the first one that fit for us.”

Those that enjoyed a drink or bite to eat in The Griffin pre or post theatre can now do so, but there will also be a focus on craft beer and, inevitably, welcome those from Skye to the bar.

Kenny added: “People in Skye are already saying they will pop in when they are down in Glasgow. Young people leave Skye to come to Glasgow for university so there’s a whole contingent down here, it is nice to think that the bar will be a meeting place for them

“We have gin tastings in this (main) room and we can bring folk down from Skye to introduce the beers for tastings in the main bar. I see this as being a showcase for Scottish craft beers and a place where people can have a conversation about brewing. It won’t just be Isle of Skye, we will bring in other ranges and make sure it is interesting.

“If someone just wants a glass of wine before going to a show across the road, that will be available too.”