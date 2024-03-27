New £800k Chinese city centre restaurant opening near George Square next month

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

One of Scotland’s premier hospitality groups has unveiled plans for a new high-end restaurant offering contemporary Chinese dining in Glasgow city centre.

Zhima – which translates to sesame in Mandarin – will open at the former site of Prezzo on St Vincent Place next month, creating more than 60 new jobs.

Scheduled to open on Friday, April 17, the interior has been transformed following a £1 million investment fit-out into a ‘contemporary and elegant’ restaurant.

Zhima is the latest concept from Hunky Dory Group, owners of popular city centre spots Chaakoo Bombay Cafe, Panang, and Topolabamba. The new restaurant will be the ninth opening for Hunky Dory Group, established in partnership with respected Scottish restaurateurs Mario Gizzi and Tony Connetta of Di Maggio’s Restaurant Group (DRG).

Paul Sloan, co-founder of Hunky Dory Dining Group, believes the new venue will bring an ‘elevated’ dining experience to the Glasgow restaurant scene.

He said: “We’re so excited to bring Zhima to Glasgow city centre, where it will add something new to a burgeoning dining destination. The concept has been in development for close to four years but finding the right site was the key. “We’ve had a plan in place with partners Mario and Tony to transform St. Vincent Street/Place, and this is the next stage. It’s right next to Buchanan Street and a prime location for a new venue. As soon as we heard the site on St. Vincent Place was becoming available, we knew it was the home for Zhima.”

He added: “There aren’t many places in the city centre where diners can go and get properly dressed up and that’s the point of difference we’re bringing to this part of Glasgow. It’s all about elevating customer experiences and providing a late night venue with a bit of glam and sophistication.”

Zhima promises to deliver ‘taste on every level’ and diners can expect beautifully presented dishes and elegant interiors.

There will be a business lunch, a pre-theatre, and evening menu, with intimate private dining available for up to 12 guests.

Cantonese, Hunan, and Sichuan influences will underpin the cooking style and small plates will be catered for at its elegant cocktail bar.

Sloan added: “Chinese food is a big part of Glasgow’s culture and the Zhima concept champions this. We’ve recruited chefs with more than 20 years’ experience working in Asian-fusion restaurants in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, and hope to bring to Glasgow what Hakkasan does to London and Tattu does to Edinburgh – an elegant, adventurous dining destination.”

Zhima will open its doors Friday, April 17, and will be open seven days a week from 12pm to 10:30pm.

For updates, follow Zhima on Instagram and to sign up for first access to menus, events and offers visit here.