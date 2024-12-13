New pub submits plans to open in Castlemilk on former site of New Oasis

The New Oasis is set to re-open under new management soon following extensive refurbishment works

A new pub could open on the site of the New Oasis in Castlemilk after plans were validated this month.

The new bar would be under the ownership of the Iona Pub Partnership, a sister company of the controversial Scottish hospitality giant Scotsman group, formerly known as the G1 group and King City Leisure.

The pub would open on the same site as the popular Celtic pub, the New Oasis on the Braes shopping arcade, which closed for refurbishment in July this year.

The new name for the pub is ‘The Bonnie Brae’ according to the planning permission proposal put forward. When the pub opens it’s expected to see a whole new layout following extensive refurbishment works over the last 5 months.

A few months ago, while looking for a new partner to take the pub forward, Iona Pub Partnership said of the new development: “The New Oasis (name change pending) has a high-standard refurbishment currently scheduled for September 2024.

“Before closing for the refurbishment in July, both the lounge and main bar (with their separate entrances) each enjoyed steady regular bar and function trade which will increase with the development of the large upper floor function space. The venue opens up the possibility of regular live events, more attractive function areas and an elevated standard of operation.

“It genuinely is a must-view for any potential partners of this unique opportunity who can see themselves taking this walk-in condition pub forward.”