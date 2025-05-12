New restaurants and shops coming to Glasgow Airport amidst £3.7m upgrade

Glasgow Airport is to receive £3.7million investment serving up new catering and retail units to help enhance the overall passenger experience.

The investment by several retailers at the airport includes the introduction of two new restaurants, upgrades to existing retail units both airside and landside and enhancements to the departure lounge. These improvements will ensure that passengers have access to a wider choice of catering and retail stores.

Work is already underway and will be carried out over the coming months. Projects include:

A new Sanford’s American Diner to replace the current Frankie & Benny’s restaurant.

The launch of a new Italian café bar brand Primo Volo in the main departure lounge.

Enhancements to the current Bird and Signet bar and kitchen.

The relocation of the Stack & Still pancake unit.

The opening of a new Accessorize store and Travelex unit.

Run by TRGC, one of the UK’s largest travel hub hospitality operators, the family friendly Sanford’s American Diner is an exciting new addition to the airport and will offer milkshakes, pizza, chicken, waffles, burgers and more when the store opens in August.

Another new addition will be Primo Volo, a new pasta and spritz bar offering ciabatta sandwiches, pasta dishes complimented with Italian cocktails for passengers. The restaurant is scheduled to open its doors in July.

Tom Hack, Group Retail Director at AGS Airports, said: “Our continued investment in Glasgow Airport’s retail and passenger experience reflects our commitment to providing an excellent journey for all travellers. We are excited to see these improvements take shape over the coming months, starting with the refurbishment of Boots. The upgrades, which include enhancements to both airside and landside retail units as well as the departure lounge, will ensure passengers have access to modern, high-quality facilities while passing through the airport.”

The investment is part of a larger development programme that includes a comprehensive transformation of Glasgow Airport’s main terminal building delivering best in class operational and retail facilities for passengers. The programme will also direct investment into airfield infrastructure and energy efficiency initiatives. Not only will this significantly enhance the passenger experience, it will also ensure the airport is equipped to meet the growing and future demand from both customers and airline partners.