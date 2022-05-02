New seafood restaurant, offering ‘posh’ fish and chips, opens near Glasgow

A new seafood restaurant, which offers its own unique take on ‘posh’ fish and chips, has opened near Glasgow.

Food fans have landed a first look inside the hotly anticipated new family seafood restaurant and takeaway – The Scallop’s Tale – which opened its doors in Bearsden today (Monday).

Hundreds of diners are expected to make the most of the bank holiday to visit the 30-seater restaurant, which boasts an extensive dine in and take away menu, packed with locally sourced fresh seafood dishes and fish and chip shop favourites.

There is a distinctly nautical feel to the impressive interior of the two-level Bearsden restaurant which features traditional dark wood panelling and brass fittings set against a deep blue colour scheme which offers a ‘refined family dining experience unlike anything in the surrounding area’.

A big hook for families is the inspiration for the restaurant – The Scallop’s Tale, a wall mounted story charting Sally the Scallop’s journey which diners can read as they enjoy the experience. A famous Earnest Hemingway quotation also takes pride of place which is certain to catch the eye of diners.

One of the new options at The Scallop’s Tale.

Bookings are already filling up as foodies and families look forward to enjoying signature dishes such as Pan-Fried King Scallops with Parmesan Mash, ‘Posh Fish And Chips, and Breaded Lemon Sole with a Minted Pea Puree, Fries and Hot Tartar Sauce’.

The speciality ‘Scallops High Tea for two’, which includes two ‘Posh Fish and Chips’, Sourdough Bread, and Tea with Cakes and Scones is expected to attract diners for sharing and socialising.

There is also a selection of non-seafood dishes, as well as vegetarian and vegan options, and smaller portions for children.

The Scallop’s Tale Fish & Chip takeaway menu features all the classic dishes customers expect.

The menus have been devised by executive chef Stephen Pohler, who has built an impressive CV including spells at the Lisini Dalziel Park Hotel, the Hilton Garden Inn, Crowne Plaza and the Radisson Red, in Glasgow.

The Scallop’s Tale in Bearsden.

Scallop’s Tale owner Dr Usman Qureshi, a Bearsden local, said: “It’s a real thrill to finally open The Scallop’s Tale. This restaurant has been a long time in the making and we’re so excited to finally be able to share it with the public.

“Since we announced the restaurant was opening last month a day hasn’t gone by where somebody hasn’t asked how it’s looking, and now we are ready to show them.

“The bank holiday is the perfect time to open, where families can come out and enjoy a delicious seafood meal, or they can take away to enjoy in the comfort of their home.

“The restaurant is looking fantastic and the food even better and I look forward to welcoming diners to the Scallop’s Tale this weekend, and for years to come.”

The Scallop’s Tale restaurant, at 7 Roman Road, Bearsden, is open Sunday to Thursday, 12pm-9pm, and Friday and Saturday, 1pm to 10pm. The takeaway is open Sunday to Thursday 12pm-10pm, and Friday and Saturday 12-11pm.