Some supermarkets across the region will operate on different opening hours.

The May Day bank holiday is just around the corner.

Bank Holidays sometimes mean that shops operate on reduced hours or close for the day.

So, what supermarkets in Glasgow have changed their opening hours?

Here’s a breakdown of all the supermarkets in Glasgow and how you can find out whether the closest store to you is closed.

When is the May Day bank holiday?

May Day bank holiday falls on Monday 2 May.

What are the opening hours for the UK’s biggest supermarkets?

Tesco

The general times for Tesco across the UK this bank holiday are as follows:

Extra - 8am - 6pm

Express - 7am - 11pm

The closest Tesco to Glasgow City is:

Tesco Extra

Tesco, Maryhill Rd, Central G20 9S

2 May - 8am - 8pm

You can find out more about the opening times for the stores closest to you via the Tesco store locator .

Aldi

The general times for Aldi across the UK this bank holiday are as follows:

2 May - 8am - 8pm

The closest Aldi to Glasgow City is:

132,136,140 High Street, Glasgow, G1 1QF

2 May - 7am - 10pm

These hours may vary depending on the store.

To check the opening times for your local Aldi use the Aldi store locator.

Sainsburys

The general times for Sainsburys across the UK this bank holiday are as follows:

2 May - 8am - 8pm

The closest Sainsburys store for Glasgow City Centre is:

Buchanan Galleries, 236-240 Buchanan Street, Glasgow, G1 2GF

2 May - 7am - 10pm

Find out more about your local Sainsburys, and their opening times at the Sainsburys store locator . You can find out further information by calling the store on 0141 353 6485.

Asda

The general times for Asda across the UK this bank holiday are as follows:

2 May - 10am - 5pm

The closest Asda for Glasgow City Centre is:

ASDA Glasgow Parkhead Forge

1300 Duke Street Glasgow G31 4EB

2 May - 8am - 10pm

Asda advises that you check with their store locator and supermarket opening times vary from store to store.

Co-op

The general times for Co-op across the UK this bank holiday are as follows:

2 May - 7am - 10pm

The closest Co-op for Glasgow City Centre is:

Co-op Glasgow Park - Charing Cross, Glasgow Park, GlasgowG3 7PQ

The opening times for the bank holidays at this store are as follows:

2 May - 7am - 10pm

If your local store is different, use the Co-op store finder to find out your local opening times.

Waitrose

The general times for Waitrose across the UK this bank holiday are as follows:

2 May - 8am - 6pm

The closest Waitrose for Glasgow City Centre is:

Waitrose, 373 Byres Road, Glasgow, G12 8AU

2 May - 8am - 10pm

You can find out the local opening times for the closest store to you at the Waitrose store finder .

Lidl

The general times for Morrisons across the UK this bank holiday are as follows:

2 May - 8am - 8pm

However, times may vary from store to store.

The closest Lidl for Glasgow City Centre is:

37 Jamaica Street, Glasgow G1 4NN

2 May - 8am - 8pm

You can find out more about your local Lidl at their store finder .

Morrisons

The general times for Morrisons across the UK this bank holiday are as follows:

2 May - 7am - 8pm

However, the times above may vary from store to store.

The closest Asda for Glasgow City Centre is:

Morrisons, Glasgow Gallowgate, 5 Barrack Street, Gallowgate, Glasgow G4 0TZ

This stores opening hours are as follows:

2 May - 7am - 8pm