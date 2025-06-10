New specialty coffee business opens in Glasgow City Centre
A brand new specialty coffee shop and café has opened in Glasgow City Centre this week.
Named ‘Caffe Mulberry’ the business previously operated on High Street before moving to its new location on Renfield Street.
The new café opened on June 9, and continues to offers special coffees and drinks like Matcha and milkshakes. It first opened on High Street back in December of 2023, taking over the unit formerly occupied by High Street Sandwich Co.
It also serves break and lunch food like cake, scones, full Scottish breakfasts, breakfast rolls, sandwiches, and more.
