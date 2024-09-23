New underground bar and restaurant set to open in Glasgow City Centre lane

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A new underground bar and restaurant in set to open on Miller Street in Glasgow soon

In November, Sebb’s - an underground bar and restaurant from renowned Scottish restaurant group, Scoop - will open on Glasgow’s Miller Street - an in-demand hospitality spot featuring popular venues like Paesano and Thundercat.

Pairing a dedicated cocktail kitchen with a menu focused on food cooked over fire, Sebb’s will be a destination for daytime sessions and late nights soundtracked by a rotating programme of DJs playing vinyl.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kieran McKay (Sebb’s General Manager) and Scoop’s Head of Drinks, Alasdair Shaw, will head up the cocktail programme. For Sebb’s, they have designed a comprehensive list of cocktails batched in the mixology kitchen, including spritzes, sours, and signature ‘sippers’.

These include a White Linen Fizz (rum, yuzushu sake, elderflower, jasmine, absinthe), an Apple and Celery Gimlet (gin, apple, celery and tomato, garnished with togarashi), and a Miso Old Fashioned (miso and brown butter whisky with passionfruit, garnished with miso fudge).

Kieran was one of the original members of the Ox and Finch team in 2014, later joining Ka Pao Glasgow where he would become General Manager and play a key role in shaping the cocktail offering, while Alasdair joined Scoop as Head of Drinks this year, having honed his experience at some of Glasgow’s best bars and restaurants, including award-winning whisky and cocktail pub The Gate.

A range of alcoholic slushies will feature Strawberry Margarita and Piña Colada variations, both of which can be layered in a playful twist on the Miami Vice, while signature house shots will include a Pickleback and an M&M (frozen mezcal and amaro montenegro).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A selection of low-intervention European wines will be available on draught, ranging from rosé from Languedoc to Gruner Veltliner from Austria, as well as a selection of beers.

The kitchen will be led by Head Chef Danny Carruthers, whose experience at revered institutions such as Le Chardon d’Or, combined with his time staging at Acme Fire Cult, Le Gavroche and Lyle’s, has resulted in a vibrant and flavour-focused cookery style, anchored in precision and French-style technique.

For Sebb’s, Carruthers has created an adventurous menu which draws on his love for cooking over fire through grill-led snacks and sharing plates. Guests can begin their meal with snacks such as Grilled Carlingford oysters with spiced lamb fat and Pakora with ‘Lord of the Hundreds’ cheese and piccalilli, alongside dips including Hot hummus with white onion, parsley and grilled banana chilli, and Squash and ramiro pepper ‘atom’ (a yoghurt-based Turkish mezze).

These are followed by a selection of larger grilled dishes, including Chicken wings with fermented hot sauce and ranch and Jerk-spiced pork neck with celeriac and apple, and feasting-style plates of Slow-grilled lamb shoulder or Grilled aubergine and cauliflower, served with salad, pickles, hot sauce and garlic yoghurt or tahini alongside, as well as homemade grilled pitta.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Of the menu, Carruthers said: “The food at Sebb’s will be very bold and packed full of flavour. Full on, in-your-face deliciousness. Our main hobby outside of the kitchen is to eat good food made locally, and a lot of the dishes are just things we all really enjoy eating but with a bit of our own identity.

High quality ingredients, excellent suppliers, great service, attention to detail and simplicity will always be at the forefront of everything we do here. I’m very excited for Sebb’s to open and represent what food in Glasgow is all about.”

The team behind Sebb's, from left to right: Kieran McKay, Alasdair Shaw, and Danny Carruthers. | Contributed

Sebb’s will take inspiration from the revered vinyl bars of Europe, hosting some of Glasgow’s best-loved DJs who will play over the bar’s state of the art sound system. Ryan Kane, DJ and Sebb’s music programme curator, said: “We aren’t tied down to genre, but there is one rule for our DJs - to play records that make you feel good. You can expect seamless blends of deep grooves and infectious rhythms that get livelier as the night progresses.

“We want the music to be the heartbeat of the space, setting the vibe but not dominating the experience. There's nothing worse than going to a bar where you can't have a conversation.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Located underneath Margo, the recently-announced restaurant also by Scoop on Miller Street, Sebb’s will seat 68, with a further 12 covers in the private dining room, ‘The Record Room’. The vaulted brick ceiling brings an industrial feel to the space, softened by comfortable booth seating and accents of coloured tiles.

A dedicated viewing window looks onto the mixology room, while the open kitchen is centred around an expansive charcoal grill to give guests a glimpse of the live fire cooking. Tables will be available to book, with space also left for walk-ins.