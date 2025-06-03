New viral baked potato shop opens in Glasgow's West End

Spuds have officially opened on Byres Road as of Saturday, May 31.

The new viral food sensation - takeaway baked potatoes - has officially hit the West End with the opening of Spuds on Byres Road over the weekend.

Opening at the bottom end of Byres Road, directly across from Sainsburies near Partick, in the unit formerly occupied by Le Petit Coq.

The takeaway will be open from 11am to 5pm everyday, with vegan, gluten free and halal options too.

Prices begin from £3.50 for a regular or £4.50 for a large with garlic, peppered, or truffle spuds on offer. Toppings range from £1 to £3 and include the likes of beans, chicken curry, pulled pork, chilli con carne, and more.

