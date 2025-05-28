We tried Glasgow's new baked potato takeaway - does it live up to the hype?

We went down to Spuddie’s in Cardonald to see if it lived up to the hype.

I’ve never seen as effective a marketing campaign run by a small independent hospitality business as Spuddies. They had the works - cash giveaways, constant hype building on social media, even a massive branded potato costume - it was wild to see.

It all worked - folk were buzzing to say the least. Building off the virality of similar baked potato takeaways and food vans doing wild numbers on TikTok and Instagram - it was only a matter of time before Glasgow got its own hot spud spot.

While Spuddies may not be the only, and potentially not even the first, baked potato takeaway to open in Glasgow. It certainly has been the most successful. People were travelling all the way down to Ayr from Glasgow beforehand to try out SpudBuds, a viral baked tattie shop by the seaside - something I think is frankly mental to do

Thanks to its proximity to a high school, the takeaway sees a consistently busy lunch time, but even outwith that lunch rush the place is packed with locals and even people from further afield coming down to try it out.

Back when I was in first year of High School I got slagged rotten for getting a baked tattie for my lunch at the school canteen. It was shameful. Now every lunch time there’s a queue of school kids chomping at the bit to get a baked potato. How times have changed.

It’s been open for about two weeks now and on several days they’ve sold out of stock completely. I really can’t understate how popular this place is.

Beside all that; the question is really, did it live up to the hype? I was puzzled myself to say the least, why are folk going mental over tatties?

The verdict is: Aye it’s pretty good. BUT - I’ve got some thoughts.

A Chicken Mayo Spud from Spuddies Southside topped with crispy onions. | Contributed

Spuddies operates like a well oiled machine - a cafeteria style set-up - imagine Subway but with tatties instead of sandwiches. They’ve got a pretty varied menu and its displayed clearly on a big screen behind the counter, you’ll have plenty of time to decide what you want while you wait in the queue trust me.

You can get everything from Chilli Con Carne to Indian Garlic Chilli Chicken to Haggis on your spud. The variety is endless - a limitless potential for crafting your own spud.

You start with a base (with a choice of butter; salted, garlic, or chilli), then a choice of luxury or premium fillings, then you have a choice of toppings or sauces too.

I ordered a garlic buttered spud with chilli con carne and cheese, topped with jalapenos and a chipotle sauce. It was delicious and it was a generous portion to be sure. It cost £9, which brings me to the only problem I have with the place.

A garlic buttered spud with chilli con carne and cheese, topped with jalapenos and a chipotle sauce from Spuddies Southside in Cardonald. | Contributed

I do believe the pricing is a little high, though I may just be being miserable, as seemingly everyone and their granny is happy to pay it. I just think for a baked potato, it’s a bit much.

The potato itself costs a fiver, then luxury fillings add £1.50 to the price while premium fillings add £2.50 to your total. Cheese is a luxury filling, so it’s costing you £1.50 - that miffed me a little bit I can’t lie.

That being said they run a student deal to make it more affordable to the school kids, which is obviously going a long way.

The staff are really friendly, efficient, personable, and already greet regulars - quite impressive given by the time I went in they’d only been open for two days. The service is also rapid, they’ve managed to handle the massive influx of customers upon opening really well, so hats off to them for that too. I think I would have had a meltdown on day 1.

The new baked potato takeaway in Cardonald - Spuddies Southside. | Contributed

The interior of the shop is pretty fun. Big crates of huge tatties line the walls, as simple as it is you can tell they’ve put the effort into the shop itself, most takeaways in Cardonald don’t really bother with any kind of interior décor at all.

All in all I can see why folk are so hyped up about the place, and it’s definitely worth a try if you want to venture down to the South West of Glasgow. Why not drive down then scran your tattie in the nearby Pollok Park with the Highland Cows this Summer? We can’t think of a much better Saturday afternoon than that.