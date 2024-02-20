New Wagamama restaurant opens in Glasgow City Centre this week

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Following the success of Wagamama restaurants in Glasgow, the pan Asian brand opened its doors on Monday, February 19 to a new restaurant in Glasgow’s city centre shopping hub, the St Enoch Centre.

With the increased popularity and footfall of St Enoch shopping centre, the opening marks its fourth restaurant in the city, as demand continues to grow for its nourishing menu on its benches. The grand opening saw hundreds of hungry guests coming through the doors, with the Katsu Curry coming out on top as the most ordered dish of the day.

Wagamama latest opening will also offer the recently launched Korean-inspired menu including their first ever hot pots, a spicy broth with seasonal vegetables and satisfying tteokbokki. The menu also sees the introduction of the Korean street food favourite, k-dogs, made with a vegan twist and a crunchy noodle crumb.

Other items include the gochujang rice bowls, available to order with chicken or shichimi tofu, plus a host of fresh new sides including rotis served with raisukatsu sauce for dipping. Never forgetting the joy of ending a meal with something sweet, Wagamama has also added chouxnuts to the menu.

Located at St Enoch Square, Glasgow, the stylish new restaurant has been designed for 130 internal covers. Open seven days a week, the new restaurant will create 57 new jobs, bringing Wagamama’s total to 161 restaurants across the UK.

The new Wagamama opened this week in the St Enoch Centre in Glasgow city centre

Milly Pearson, Regional Marketing Manager for the North, comments: “We are so excited to have opened the doors to our fourth restaurant in Glasgow. St Enoch Square has become the beating heart of the city, and we can’t wait to welcome the local community and visitors to the shopping destination with our newest menu launch and fresh favourites!

