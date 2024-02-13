Street food in Glasgow is incredibly overlooked - we've got plenty of amazing stalls, food trucks, and other small independent eateries that absolute knock fast food outlets out of the park in terms of quality and quantity.

From the very best hot filled rolls to some delicious snacks the likes of which you thought you could only find in Hong Kong markets - Glasgow does street food incredibly well - the very best in Scotland we'd argue. That's in no small part due to the multi-cultural melting pot of Glasgow, good luck finding the massive variety of street food here in the city compared to somewhere like Edinburgh.

Whether you fancy Asian street food, or a fusion between Asian and Scottish, we've included street food from the middle east and north Africa, Greece, China, and beyond that you can find here in Glasgow.

We wanted to celebrate the very best of Glaswegian street food today - so take a look below to check out 12 of the very best street-level food trucks, stalls, and other small outlets that offer street food here in Glasgow.

1 . Ho Lee Fook - 1 McFarlane Street, Gallowgate Ho Lee Fook has seen a meteoric rise since it started operating last year out of its tiny unit across from the Barras on the Gallowgate. They have a rotational menu of Asian street food, but you have to try their Tonkatsu Pork Belly Sando (pictured) and their newest invention, Chicken Curry Spring Rolls.

2 . Pakistani Street Food - 412 Victoria Road, Govanhill From their unassuming little base on Victoria Road, you can try out some Pakistani Street Food - winner of the Scottish Takeaway Awards 2023 - and presented as a shining beacon of the community to the House of Commons by Alison Thewliss at the end of 2023.

3 . Kimchi Cult - 14 Chancellor Street, Partick Kimchi Cult were one of the first outlets to popularise Korean cuisine here in Glasgow - now there's loads of different eateries hoping on the bandwagon - though Kimchi Cult still do it best. Celebrity chef Rick Stein visited the Partick street food shop in his latest BBC series, Food Stories. Photo: c