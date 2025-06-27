New York-style restaurant opens in Glasgow

XSite Braehead have announced the arrival of The Good Hood, a new restaurant now open and ready to welcome visitors.

The Good Hood brings a bold, New York-inspired menu to XSite, featuring signature handmade burgers, 48-hour marinated fried chicken, and 12-hour proofed pizza dough. With a focus on freshness and quality, the restaurant operates without freezers on site, crafting every dish daily, using locally sourced ingredients to deliver authentic, flavour packed meals.

This exciting addition marks The Good Hood’s third location, and they’re celebrating with exclusive deals including kids eat free Sundays, £1.99 beers Monday – Thursday and a free portion of nachos for tables of six or more.

Bruce Harley, Centre Director at XSite Braehead said: “We’re thrilled to welcome The Good Hood to XSite. It's an exciting addition that brings bold, fresh flavours and a lively vibe that perfectly complements our entertainment hub. We know our visitors will love the quality and creativity The Good Hood offers alongside their favourite activities.”

Richard Fergie, Owner of The Good Hood, added: “Opening at XSite Braehead is a fantastic opportunity for us to bring our handmade happiness to a wider audience. We’re passionate about creating fresh, authentic food with a fun atmosphere, and we can't wait to welcome guests through our doors.”

A New York-inspired restaurant, The Good Hood, has opened at XSite Braehead | Contributed

After enjoying activities like Laser Station, Tenpin or catching the latest blockbuster at ODEON, visitors can now refuel at The Good Hood alongside XSite’s other popular dining options including Nando’s, Pizza Express and Five Guys – creating the perfect destination for friends and families to spend time together this Summer.

The Good Hood is now open at XSite Braehead. For more information visit https://xsitebraehead.com/ or to book a table, click here.