Chinese restaurants and takeaways is one of the most popular types of hospitality in North Lanarkshire, so it’s only right that we show off some of the very best of Chinese food in North Lanarkshire.

Whether you prefer dining in or eating in, we’ve put together the very best sit-down and takeaway Chinese restaurants in North Lanarkshire.

We’d like to take a minute to mourn the loss of a long-standing Chinese restaurant in North Lanarkshire first though, which if it was still around would most certainly be at the top of this list. The New Pak Yee in Wishaw was a favourite for generations prior to its closure in 2024. Gone but not forgotten.

Here are 12 of our favourite Chinese restaurants and takeaways in North Lanarkshire.

1 . Hup Lee The Hup Lee is a legendary buffet in Motherwell. It's one of the busiest restaurants in North Lanarkshire with great value for money. | Contributed

2 . Red Lantern Buffet A brand new buffet in Cumbernauld, the Red Lantern has seen rave reviews since it opened earlier this year. | Contributed

3 . Ho Wong's Ho Wong's in Holytown is loved by the local community and well worth a try if you're in the area. | Google Maps

4 . Dragon Inn A personal favourite of ours, the Dragon Inn in Craigneuk Wishaw is a hidden gem. | Google Maps