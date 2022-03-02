One of Glasgow’s best reviewed cafes to close later this month

A popular and well-reviewed vegan cafe in Glasgow is set to close later this month.

Puti Vegan Cafe announced on social media that it would be closing its doors on March 30.

It said that its lease is coming to an end and the landlord has not given its owners the option to extend.

TripAdvisor currently has the cafe listed as the seventh best establishment in Glasgow, with lots of praise for its amazing vegan food.

What did Puti Vegan Cafe say?

The post said: “With great sadness, Puti will be closing its doors for the foreseeable future (Our last business day will be Wednesday 30th March).

“This is due to the ending of our lease where renewing was not an option given by the landlord.

“We’ve managed to build up a big family from nothing and it’s a big thanks to you ALL. (We’re truly gutted but any future updates, we will be posting on Facebook and Instagram!)