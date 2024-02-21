Only Scrans - the popular Youtube and TikTok food critic - has released his episode on Glasgow today, February 21, detailing his thoughts on some of Glasgow's best loved restaurants, cafes and pubs.

While he didn't love every one of the 16 spots he visited - in particular having some choice opinions about Glasgow's favourite pizza place - he did fall in love with the city of Glasgow, calling it wonderful, and that he was 'desperately in love with it'.

Our favourite quote from Only Scrans in his food guide to Glasgow was this line: "I'm not going to say Glasgow is the best city in the world, because only a Sith deals in absolutes, but it is certainly up there."