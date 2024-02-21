Only Scrans - the popular Youtube and TikTok food critic - has released his episode on Glasgow today, February 21, detailing his thoughts on some of Glasgow's best loved restaurants, cafes and pubs.
While he didn't love every one of the 16 spots he visited - in particular having some choice opinions about Glasgow's favourite pizza place - he did fall in love with the city of Glasgow, calling it wonderful, and that he was 'desperately in love with it'.
Our favourite quote from Only Scrans in his food guide to Glasgow was this line: "I’m not going to say Glasgow is the best city in the world, because only a Sith deals in absolutes, but it is certainly up there." To watch the full video, click here - and check out our gallery of all the places Only Scrans visited in Glasgow below!
1. Ho Lee Fook
The first spot the social media food critic stopped by at Asian street food stall, Ho Lee Fook, on the Gallowgate. He praised the rapid service, before grabbing a Pork Sando, Japanese fried chicken, and 'bang bang' noodles. He had nothing but good things to say about the street food stall, particularly their pork belly sandwich.
2. The Laurieston
Next Only Scrans headed to The Laurieston in the Southside, a 'proper old-school Glaswegian boozer'. He was incredibly impressed with the indoor smoking area.
3. Franks
That night, Only Scrans visited Frank's Pizza in Finnieston - a relative newcomer on the scene which has made a name for itself with their New York style pizzas. He praised the sauce highly, calling it exceptional stuff, as well as the sides on offer.
4. Grant Arms
Next up for Only Scrans was the newly refurbished Grant Arms, which he called 'feral, in a really good and fun way' but lamented the two and a half hour wait for karaoke.