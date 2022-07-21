Manager Director of the Metropolitan Pub Company has spoken about his plans for one of Glasgow’s most loved restaurants.

It was reported last week that Glasgow’s famous Ubiquitous Chip restaurant was being sold to Metropolitan Pub Company, an arm of pub chain Greene King.

Now managing director of Metropolitan Pub Company, Michael Horan, has spoken about plans for the iconic restaurant and fans of its pints of Fürstenberg can rest easy.

Speaking to the Glasgow Times, Horan explained that he’d been in talks with the Chip’s owners, Colin and Carol, since October last year and they’d got to a point where they realised it was a good time to sell.

Horan, who used to live in the west end and who’s wife is from Glasgow reacted to the mixed reaction from locals to the news, saying: “What’s really disappointing is how it was reported as Greene King acquiring the business.

“Yes we were born out of Greene King but we are run completely independently. We started with 59 sites in 2019, mostly London-centric, and by the end of this year we should get to 78 sites. Each one of them is different.”

Horan stressed that the business wants to achieve high-end, premium gastropubs that are run by the managers and chefs of the business.

They will, he says, have the autonomy to develop their own food with local provenance and their own liquor.

This also means that pints of customer’s favourite beer, Fürstenberg, will still be available as Horan said: “We won’t take out the Fürstenberg, that stays”

Plans also include forming a business plan for the Chip (and sister restaurants Stravaigin and Hanoi Bike Club) with the team, while looking at what can be improved and enhanced.

Horan said: “Doug Lindsay has been in the kitchen for 20 years, he still owns the menu”.

The Alastair Gray mural will be protected, as are all the important assets of the building as the new owners “don’t want to take away the spirit of the building or the culture that exists within it.”

A potential extension to the roof terrace could be on the cards, but the pressing issue is hiring more staff.

The group are also looking at other complimentary businesses in Edinburgh (they own Cafe Royal) and Glasgow, with Horan saying: “I like the west end but I just love the point of difference and that’s what we are looking for.

“I think that’s what’s tragic about our industry, you go around cities and you see the same names and the same brands.