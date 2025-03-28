Paolo Nutini's Glasgow: 6 of Paolo Nutini's favourite bars in Glasgow for a pint

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville

Digital Reporter

Published 28th Mar 2025, 10:44 BST

These are some of Paolo Nutini’s favourite bars in Glasgow that he likes to visit.

Paisley-born Paolo Nutini may have been born on the outskirts of Glasgow, be is undoubtedly an adopted Glaswegian that has been spotted out and about in the city.

You could say his career in music began at Park Lane Studios in the Southside where he worked as a studio hand. His big break came when he was discovered at a Radio Clyde event in 2003. Paisley were holding a reception for Fame Academy winner David Sneddon at the town hall, but due to his plane being delayed by fog in London - presenter Gavin Pearson asked whether anyone in the crowd fancied themselves as a singer. Paolo got up and absolutely blew the roof off the venue.

He has had a hugely successful career across Scotland and beyond and continues to be one of the best known Scottish musicians of all time that has has an instantly recognisable voice.

Here are six of his favourite bars where he likes to visit for a pint whenever he is out and about in Glasgow.

Paolo Nutini headed to the Merchant City bar The Amsterdam after his performance at TRNSMT festival in July 2022.

1. The Amsterdam

Paolo Nutini headed to the Merchant City bar The Amsterdam after his performance at TRNSMT festival in July 2022. | The Amsterdam

In an interview with Dublin magazine Hot Press, Nutini said “If you want a good Guinness, go to MJ Heraghty’s pub on the southside of Glasgow. You’ve got a few options there, but that’s the one I’ve been heading to recently for my Guinness."

2. MJ Heraghty

In an interview with Dublin magazine Hot Press, Nutini said “If you want a good Guinness, go to MJ Heraghty’s pub on the southside of Glasgow. You’ve got a few options there, but that’s the one I’ve been heading to recently for my Guinness." | Contributed

Another bar which Nutini likes is Oran Mor in Glasgow's West End. His visit coincided with an appearance at a West College Scotland event who awarded him with a Fellowship award. Byres Rd, Glasgow G12 8QX.

3. Oran Mor

Another bar which Nutini likes is Oran Mor in Glasgow's West End. His visit coincided with an appearance at a West College Scotland event who awarded him with a Fellowship award. Byres Rd, Glasgow G12 8QX. | Oran Mor

Another Southside boozer that Paolo Nutini likes to head to for pints is the Queen's Park Cafe. 530 Victoria Rd, Glasgow G42 8BG.

4. Queen's Park Cafe

Another Southside boozer that Paolo Nutini likes to head to for pints is the Queen's Park Cafe. 530 Victoria Rd, Glasgow G42 8BG. | Queen's Park Cafe

