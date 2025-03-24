Paolo Nutini's Glasgow: 7 of Paolo Nutini's favourite restaurants in Glasgow

Paisley-born Paolo Nutini may have been born on the outskirts of Glasgow, be is undoubtedly an adopted Glaswegian that has been spotted out and about in the city.

You could say his career in music began at Park Lane Studios in the Southside where he worked as a studio hand. His big break came when he was discovered at a Radio Clyde event in 2003. Paisley were holding a reception for Fame Academy winner David Sneddon at the town hall, but due to his plane being delayed by fog in London - presenter Gavin Pearson asked whether anyone in the crowd fancied themselves as a singer. Paolo got up and absolutely blew the roof off the venue.

He has had a hugely successful career across Scotland and beyond and continues to be one of the best known Scottish musicians of all time that has has an instantly recognisable voice.

Here are seven of his favourite restaurants where he likes to visit whenever he is out and about in Glasgow.

1 . The McMillan The Paisley-born singer was pictured with staff after enjoying a Sunday roast at The McMillan on Pollokshaws Road. 862 Pollokshaws Rd, Glasgow G41 2ET. | The McMillan

2 . La Lanterna Paolo Nutini is a regular visitor to one of Glasgow's best Italian restaurants, La Lanterna in Glasgow city centre. 35 Hope St, Glasgow G2 6AE. | La Lanterna

3 . Celino's Paolo Nutini was spotted visiting Celino's on Dumbarton Road in Partick back in 2018. 235 Dumbarton Rd, Glasgow G11 6AB. | Celino's

4 . GaGa Paolo Nutini followed Julie Lin from her Southside restaurant Julie's Kopitiam to her new Partick hangout. 566 Dumbarton Rd, Glasgow G11 6RH. | Julie's Kopitiam