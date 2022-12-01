We took a look inside Dennistoun’s coolest new gastropub, The Loveable Rogue, opening in Dennistoun this weekend

The Loveable Rogue, Glasgow’s coolest new gastropub, will open a second restaurant location in the city’s East End this weekend.

Weegies will be able to enjoy some of Glasgow’s best comfort foods from Sunday December 4 2022 - alongside a wide selection of wines, locally brewed ales, beers, spirits, and classic cocktails, with fresh, home-cooked dishes at the heart of the inspiration for The Loveable Rogue East End. The former Beat 6 location at 10 Whitehill Street now houses a 35-cover neighbourhood restaurant that serves a seasonal daily breakfast, brunch/lunch, and Sunday roast menus made with quality ingredients and local produce.

The Loveable Rogue is set to open this weekend!

Like all good neighbourhood hangouts, the interiors at The Loveable Rogue East End is homely and earthy, with a tasteful mix of exposed brick and beams, comfy furnishings, and the welcome sight of an open kitchen for all to view. Interiors include a palate of colour to ground us, comfort us and create a feeling of homely contentment. Repurposed Scottish oak whisky barrels enclose the outdoor seating area and add a rustic touch to the exteriors.

The new gastropub has a full breakfast, brunch/lunch, and dinner menu

The heart of the relaxed and cosy neighbourhood restaurant where everyone is welcome is a mighty Breakfast and Brunch menu. Each flavorful dish provide guests with a fresh take on family favourites and traditional recipes.

Some of the best menu items include: Loaded Potato Rosti with Sausage/Egg/Black Pudding; Rogue Muffins with Sausage/Bacon/Egg/Sriracha; Piece’N’Fish - Breaded haddock/ Chipotle Tartar Sauce and introducing Roast Wrap - Yorkshire Pudding Wrap with Sticky Brisket, Garlic Potatoes, Crushed Veg, Mac’n’Cheese, Reduced Gravy. You can view the full brunch menu here.

The gastropub already boasts a tried and tested menu from their original site on Great Western Road.

A relaxing Sunday lunch with friends and family is not to be missed at The Loveable Rogue East End, which serves everything from classic Roast Beef and Yorkshire Puddings to Sunday roast dinners with a twist. Their Sunday feast will follow in the footsteps of its West End location, aiming to be “the king” of their weekend menu.

Head chef and co-owner Joe Lazzerini spoke about the new opening this weekend.

Head chef and co-owner Joe Lazzerini said:“We offer hearty, unfussy and delicious food that everyone can tuck into. New to our East End location is a varied daily menu of classic breakfast and brunch dishes alongside Rogue’s heartier fare as well as introducing our signature Sunday roast to the neighbourhood - served all day every Sunday.”

The cool new Gastropub features trendy rustic and homely decor.

