Great news for last-minute Christmas shoppers, as many Glasgow Fort shops will remain open until midnight on the run up to the big day - with plenty of festive food offerings as well.

Glasgow Fort have announced that many shops will remain open until midnight on the run-up to Christmas, as many restaurants at the shopping centre have announced their festive menus.

Visitors to Glasgow Fort are spoilt for choice when it comes to enjoying seasonal treats this winter. If you can manage to tear yourself away from the stress of Christmas shopping for a minute - you can enjoy a range of great new festive menu items.

Advertisement

From Christmas cocktails and burgers topped with pigs in blankets, to warming ramen, and German beer from a Bavarian Bar - there is something for everyone to tuck into this Christmas.

Here’s a round up of the best festive food and drink visitors can enjoy at Glasgow Fort:

Fridays

TGI Fridays in the city centre was rated as 4

Advertisement

Advertisement

The restuarant formerly known as T.G.I Fridays have launched their festive menu at Glasgow Fort.

Pair up cocktails with over a dozen Christmas-themed dishes, including the ‘Christmas All Wrapped Up Burger’ and ‘Santa’s Christmas Pudding’ - there are plenty of vegetarian and vegan dishes on the menu as well. There are also loads of no and low alcohol cocktails on offer, from a Grapefruit Seltzer to a Ginless Garden.

Glasgow Fort Christmas Market

The Glasgow Fort Christmas Market will offer a Ferris Wheel, visits from The Grinch and Santa himself, and even a German-style bar!

Advertisement

Forget travelling all the way into the city centre for your Christmas Market experience - you can get the same experience while shopping for Christmas gifts and getting a festive bite to eat at the same time. The markets are up and running all throughout the festive season - finishing up on January 2.

As well as unique gifts for loved ones and handmade Christmas decorations, the markets also offer cold beer at the Bavarian bar, as well as warm churros, Yorkshire pudding wraps, and German sausages from a swing grill.

Advertisement

Frankie and Benny’s

The popular Frankie & Benny’s restaurant chain is owned by stock market-listed The Restaurant Group (TRG). Picture: Anna Gowthorpe/PA Wire

Advertisement

Frankie and Benny’s have gone all out with their Christmas feasting menu this year, packing it with festive flavours.

There are Porchetta Croquettes, a Glad Tidings Baked Pasta and a Choux Bun to finish the evening in spectacular fashion. Diners can tuck in to two courses from their Merry Meals menu for £18.99, or three courses for £22.99.

Wagamama’s

Many readers want to see a Wagamamas built in Northampton, which is a popular restaurant chain that serves Asian food based on Japanese cuisine.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Wagamama’s has plenty of new wintery additions to their Japanese-inspired menu. One of the new favourites is the chicken gyoza ramen; with steamed gyoza with ramen noodles, vegetable broth, bok choi, tea-stained egg with fresh chilli sambal. You can pair any dish with their winter warmer, Panchi – a freshly squeezed juice with a shot of rum.

Leopardo Pizza

One of the pizzas on offer at the new restaurant at Glasgow Fort.

Tuck into a Christmas feast at the latest addition to Glasgow Fort’s restaurant offering, Leopardo Pizza, run by the same operators as Bread Meats Bread. Leopardo will be serving up its wide range of fresh Neapolitan style pizza throughout the festive season. With weekly specials and diner’s favourites including the Leopardo Da Vinci, angry chicken and Parma pizzas.

Advertisement

There are also seasonal cocktails, including strawberry cornetto and ferrero rocher themed tipples.

Glasgow Fort is open from 9am – 10pm on weekdays, 9am – 7pm on Saturdays and 10am – 6pm on Sundays.

Advertisement