Glasgow Fort have announced that many shops will remain open until midnight on the run-up to Christmas, as many restaurants at the shopping centre have announced their festive menus.
Visitors to Glasgow Fort are spoilt for choice when it comes to enjoying seasonal treats this winter. If you can manage to tear yourself away from the stress of Christmas shopping for a minute - you can enjoy a range of great new festive menu items.
Advertisement
From Christmas cocktails and burgers topped with pigs in blankets, to warming ramen, and German beer from a Bavarian Bar - there is something for everyone to tuck into this Christmas.
Most Popular
Here’s a round up of the best festive food and drink visitors can enjoy at Glasgow Fort:
Fridays
Advertisement
Advertisement
The restuarant formerly known as T.G.I Fridays have launched their festive menu at Glasgow Fort.
Pair up cocktails with over a dozen Christmas-themed dishes, including the ‘Christmas All Wrapped Up Burger’ and ‘Santa’s Christmas Pudding’ - there are plenty of vegetarian and vegan dishes on the menu as well. There are also loads of no and low alcohol cocktails on offer, from a Grapefruit Seltzer to a Ginless Garden.
Glasgow Fort Christmas Market
Advertisement
Forget travelling all the way into the city centre for your Christmas Market experience - you can get the same experience while shopping for Christmas gifts and getting a festive bite to eat at the same time. The markets are up and running all throughout the festive season - finishing up on January 2.
As well as unique gifts for loved ones and handmade Christmas decorations, the markets also offer cold beer at the Bavarian bar, as well as warm churros, Yorkshire pudding wraps, and German sausages from a swing grill.
Advertisement
Frankie and Benny’s
Advertisement
Frankie and Benny’s have gone all out with their Christmas feasting menu this year, packing it with festive flavours.
There are Porchetta Croquettes, a Glad Tidings Baked Pasta and a Choux Bun to finish the evening in spectacular fashion. Diners can tuck in to two courses from their Merry Meals menu for £18.99, or three courses for £22.99.
Wagamama’s
Advertisement
Advertisement
Wagamama’s has plenty of new wintery additions to their Japanese-inspired menu. One of the new favourites is the chicken gyoza ramen; with steamed gyoza with ramen noodles, vegetable broth, bok choi, tea-stained egg with fresh chilli sambal. You can pair any dish with their winter warmer, Panchi – a freshly squeezed juice with a shot of rum.
Leopardo Pizza
Tuck into a Christmas feast at the latest addition to Glasgow Fort’s restaurant offering, Leopardo Pizza, run by the same operators as Bread Meats Bread. Leopardo will be serving up its wide range of fresh Neapolitan style pizza throughout the festive season. With weekly specials and diner’s favourites including the Leopardo Da Vinci, angry chicken and Parma pizzas.
Advertisement
There are also seasonal cocktails, including strawberry cornetto and ferrero rocher themed tipples.
Glasgow Fort is open from 9am – 10pm on weekdays, 9am – 7pm on Saturdays and 10am – 6pm on Sundays.
Advertisement
There will be special extended opening hours the week before Christmas, with the centre remaining open until 8pm on Saturday December 17 and Sunday December 18. Many stores will be open until midnight between December 19 – December 23. For more information on the centre’s Christmas opening hours, please visit the website.