Pizza Hut has returned to Wishaw following a two year absence in the North Lanarkshire town -

The new Pizza Hut has different owners than the previous franchise had back in 2022 when the previous iteration of the franchise closed its doors - it opened its doors to the public for takeaway and sit-in last week, Tuesday October 1.

Formerly occupying the unit on Wishaw’s main thoroughfare, Stewarton Street, was Pizza Project; another pizza shop owned by the award-winning Mr. Chef. It was short-lived however as Pizza Hut returns to the location two years after their opening, now with new owners and a new look.

Gary Faulds was there on opening day to support the new franchise by making his own Chicken & Bacon Pizza, cutting the ribbon, and signing some boxes.

Contributed

Writing on social media, Pizza Hut Wishaw said: “New Look, New Owners and all the love of PIZZA. Your new PIZZA HUT HAS LANDED and is officially opening from NEXT WEEK Keep an eye out here for the big opening date. Our team cannot wait to welcome you all into our BRAND NEW HUT on Stewarton Street, Wishaw!”