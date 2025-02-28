Plans put forward by historic Glasgow pub for Clydeside beer garden
The historic Clutha Bar has put forward a planning application to build an outdoor beer garden next to the Victoria Bridge at the junction of Stockwell Street and Clyde Street - right next to the River Clyde.
The Clutha Bar currently has an outdoor beer garden, albeit a pretty small one. The new proposed beer garden would be on a public footway with the construction of pergolas and outdoor seating.
An outdoor mobile bar and counter would also be placed next to the beer garden.
The pergola structures would be taken down outside of operating hours and stored in the existing beer garden area of the Clutha.
While the owner was considering long term redevelopment of the site, including the possibility of the construction of student accomodation on the site, the bar continues to operate as normal.
The outdoor beer garden would be next to the newly formed cycle route and would operate from noon until 10am.
The planning application reads: “Following covid, the demand for outside space has remained high and this initiative is aimed at satisfying this.
“The owners propose a modest seating area to be located on the south of Clyde Street adjacent to the river on an offset space adjacent to the footway and newly formed cycle route. Seasonal operating hours are proposed, daily 12 noon till 10am starting from April 1st until the end of September, annually.
“The intention here is to augment the existing external licensed areas serving the Clutha Bar.
“This proposition fits well with the ambition to provide much needed activity on the banks of the Clyde. These additional facilities will add positively to The Briggait and The Clutha Bar thus reinforcing the historic importance of both. Long term sustainability is the likely result of these proposals.
“A mobile bar and counter will be manned permanently during opening hours, being removed along with all seating and tables at closing. All items will be stored within the existing storage area located in the existing bar.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.