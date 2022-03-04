Plans to extend Glasgow pub and create new Domino’s approved
Plans to extend a north east Glasgow pub and create three new shops have been approved.
Friday, 4th March 2022, 1:42 pm
Gordons Bar has been given permission from Glasgow City Council to add a second floor to its current building, while adding three additional shops at the side.
Gordons pub is set to be extended.
According to planning documents, these will be a hair salon, Domino’s and a clothing store.