Plans to extend Glasgow pub and create new Domino’s approved

Plans to extend a north east Glasgow pub and create three new shops have been approved.

By Jamie Callaghan
Friday, 4th March 2022, 1:42 pm

Gordons Bar has been given permission from Glasgow City Council to add a second floor to its current building, while adding three additional shops at the side.

Gordons pub is set to be extended.

According to planning documents, these will be a hair salon, Domino’s and a clothing store.

