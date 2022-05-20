American chicken chain Popeyes could be coming to Glasgow, with plans to open on Sauchiehall Street.

An application has been submitted to Glasgow City Council to convert a Pound Shop into the restaurant.

The firm behind the application has said the venue would contribute positively to Sauchiehall Street, increasing footfall to an area which has a number of vacancies.

Plans, submitted by Savills on behalf of Hathaway Opportunity Fund, added: “The proposal will facilitate the use of the unit by Popeyes, a high quality restaurant operator, sustaining and enhancing the city centre.”

Popeyes, established in 1972, is “famous for its delicious chicken with all the flavour of traditional cajun and creole cuisines”, according to the application. The firm is part of Restaurant Brands International Inc, which also owns Burger King and Tim Horton’s, and recently opened its first UK restaurant in London.

The plans stated: “Popeyes see Glasgow as being a key hub in the UK and are seeking to establish a store in this location to help continue their UK expansion.”

The property is currently occupied by Pound Shop on a temporary rolling lease and the application states there is “little long term security provided”. “The 2018 fire at Victoria’s nightclub has had a significant impact on this particular street block,” the plans added.

“Following the fire, the central portion of the street block was demolished. Since demolition, there has been little progress made on how to redevelop and rebuild the large gap site on Sauchiehall Street since the initial repair/demolition works were completed in 2019.

“This inaction will continue to blight this section of Sauchiehall Street and negatively impact the prospects of delivering beneficial services and offerings in this location.”

The application added the inaction has reduced the “desirability of available units to potential occupiers”. “This has consequently resulted in a number of vacancies along this stretch of Sauchiehall Street. These physical conditions combined with the emergence of the Covid-19 pandemic have exacerbated the ability to meaningfully attract long term occupiers who will deliver a beneficial offering.