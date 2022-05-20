Cocktail of the week: Watermelon Daiquiri from The Citizen

The stylish restaurant is located in the Glasgow’s city centre on 24 St Vincent Pl, G1 2EU.
The Citizen’s bartender Gaetano, shows us an easy guide on how to make this refreshing daiquiri at home.
Ingredients
- 50ml Flor De Cana Rum
- 50ml Watermelon Juice
- 25ml Lime Juice
- 12.5ml Agava Syrup
- Garnish with a fresh slice of watermelon
Method
Add ingredients and ice to the shaker and shake well.
Once fully combined, double strain into a coupe glass.
Garnish with a fresh slice of watermelon for an extra bit of taste. Enjoy!
Watermelon Daiquiri is available at The Citizen priced at £9.95