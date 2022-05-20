Cocktail of the week: Watermelon Daiquiri from The Citizen

The Citizen shows us an easy step-by-step guide to make their refreshing Watermelon Daiquiri, which is now available on their cocktail menu.

The stylish restaurant is located in the Glasgow’s city centre on 24 St Vincent Pl, G1 2EU.

The Citizen’s bartender Gaetano, shows us an easy guide on how to make this refreshing daiquiri at home.

Ingredients

50ml Flor De Cana Rum

50ml Watermelon Juice

25ml Lime Juice

12.5ml Agava Syrup

Garnish with a fresh slice of watermelon

Method

Add ingredients and ice to the shaker and shake well.

Once fully combined, double strain into a coupe glass.

Garnish with a fresh slice of watermelon for an extra bit of taste. Enjoy!